Council tenants that engage in criminality should not be facilitated according to a Wexford Councillor

A local councillor is calling on Wexford County Council to take action when it comes to antisocial behaviour in council houses.

With 13,000 people homeless in the country and over 3,000 people currently on the housing list in Wexford, Jim Codd says that those who engage in criminality should not be facilitated.

“We have literally thousands of people looking for houses in this County. If somebody decides to be the bane of their neighbours lives, whether its through criminality, antisocial or threatening behaviour, they should not be facilitated. I know people that work hard to pay their mortgage and their house has been devalued because of the antics of council tenants.”

Cllr. Codd went on to say that if council tenants are not treating their houses or neighbours with respect that the Council should take a firm line with them.

Related