Aoife Rose O ‘Brien Calls For An End To Domestic Abuse

A Wexford Sinn Fein Councillor has welcomed an initiative aimed at discussion and action to tackle gender based violence

Todays ‘All Ireland Football Semi-Final’ will hear about the ‘Game Changer’ programme, which challenges social and cultural behaviours that contribute to the problem.

.

Rosslare Sinn Fein Councillor Aoife Rose O Brien says the time for lip service is over. The Government now needs to take serious measures to end pain and suffering for victims of abuse.

Councillor O ‘Brien has accused the powers that be of paying lip service.

She says protective measures need to be rolled out now for all to see after decades of talk and no action

Related