Councillor Aoife Rose O’Brien Welcomes Emergency Rent Support for Domestic Violence Survivors

Sinn Fein Councillor Aoife Rose O’Brien has welcomed the rollout of an emergency rent supplement designed to support individuals fleeing domestic violence.

The scheme offers an initial three-month payment to those in need, with no means test required—only a recommendation from Tusla.

If eligible, recipients may receive an additional three months of support, giving them a six-month window to seek longer-term housing solutions.

Cllr O’Brien is urging anyone availing of the supplement to connect with their local authority during this time to assess their eligibility for social housing supports, which include HAP (Housing Assistance Payment).

She praised the initiative as an important step, but stressed the need for further investment in services for survivors. “It takes great strength and courage to leave a home and a dangerous partner,” she said. “We must ensure that every victim is fully supported on their journey to safety and stability.”

