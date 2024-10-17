Councillor calls for greater advocacy for local funding

Councillor Paddy Kavanagh has given his reaction to a recent council decision to increase the property tax by 15% for five years.

Speaking on Morning Mix, he argued that this decision undermines the democratic process, as it removes the annual ability for councillors to adjust the tax based on changing economic conditions.

Cllr. Kavanagh highlighted concerns about middle-income households facing increased financial pressures due to rising property prices and taxes. He questioned the rationale behind a projected €5 million deficit while also stating that Wexford is not receiving its fair share of government funding, especially for essential services like road repairs.

He emphasized that the government should be providing more financial support instead of burdening local residents with additional taxes.

Overall, he expressed his frustration with the council’s diminished influence and called for greater advocacy for local funding from the government.

