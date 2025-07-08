Councillor Condemns Petrol Bomb Attack in Rural Wexford

A Wexford councillor has issued a strong call for increased Garda presence in rural areas following a terrifying petrol bomb attack on a home in South Wexford.

Cllr Jim Codd described the incident as “obscene and terrifying,” after a carload of young men allegedly drove into a housing estate over the weekend and set the front of a house on fire.

Inside were an elderly woman and younger members of her family, all of whom were asleep at the time.

Speaking after visiting the traumatised woman, Cllr Codd said:

“To think that you could set fire to a house while the people slept inside is obscene. I remain in shock that anyone would have the confidence to do such a thing and believe they could get away with it.”

He warned that this is not the first petrol bomb incident in the village and pointed to what he described as growing boldness among criminal elements operating in rural communities.

“The Gardaí must leave no stone unturned in finding the people responsible,” he said. “We need a much stronger Garda presence in rural areas—and we need to show no mercy when it comes to dealing with those who carry out acts of such horrendous violence.”

The incident has sparked concern among residents and renewed calls for urgent action to tackle crime in quieter parts of the county.

