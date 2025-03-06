Councillor Jackser Owens Calls for Urgent Action on the Enniscorthy Flood Scheme

At the latest District Council meeting, Councillor Jackser Owens made a passionate call for Minister Kevin Boxer Moran to attend a future Council session to address the critical flood protection issues facing Enniscorthy. Cllr Owens has been an outspoken advocate for the much-needed flood relief scheme, which he says is long overdue and has left residents and businesses at risk.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Owens voiced concerns about the ongoing delay of the flood scheme, stating that the community has been left in limbo, despite significant promises of action. “Over the years, we’ve had numerous promises, but now we’re still facing the same risk,” he said. “In November, we were just one meter away from being flooded. This is not a situation that can be allowed to continue.”

He called on Minister Moran to attend a Council meeting to explain the delay in implementing the scheme. “I want to know when the flood scheme will be started, and why it was rejected back in 2020. It’s time for the Minister, the seven TDs, and the Senator to stand up in Dáil Éireann and get answers for the people of Enniscorthy”

The scheme, which has been in the works for some time, was originally allocated €51 million, yet Cllr Owens fears the money may have been diverted elsewhere. “I’ve been told the funding is still sitting in Dublin, but nothing has been done to advance the scheme. We need to know where that money is, and when it will be used to protect our town,” he explained.

Enniscorthy has been plagued by flooding in the past, including a significant event in 1964, when residents had to escape through the upper windows due to rising floodwaters.

“I’ve had enough of empty promises,” Cllr Owens said. “We need action now. This is affecting not only householders but businesses too. The people of Enniscorthy deserve better, and it’s time the government took their concerns seriously.”

