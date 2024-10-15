Councillor Leonard Kelly Addresses Local Issues and Funding Challenges

Following yesterday’s (Monday 14th October) Council Meeting, Councillor Leonard Kelly spoke about a new policy for managing future housing estates, which replaces an older protocol.

He emphasized the need for a similar policy for older estates that have ongoing issues, such as poor road conditions and inadequate lighting.

Residents in these legacy estates, like Clonard Village, are experiencing difficulties that need immediate attention, but he has no clear timeline for when improvements will be made.

The councillor said that while the council is developing plans for new estates, the older ones remain a concern. He expressed frustration that local government lacks sufficient funding at national level, making it challenging to address the pressing needs of residents. He called for a budget that allows local councils to effectively manage and prioritize issues based on community needs.

He also highlighted the disconnect between local representatives and national government, stating that while local councils are expected to make decisions, they often lack the necessary financial support. Leonard Kelly urged all elected officials to advocate for better funding to enable local governments to tackle community problems more effectively.

In addition, Cllr Kelly addressed the struggles facing the hospitality sector, emphasizing the importance of local coffee shops and restaurants in maintaining the character of Wexford.

He supports reducing the VAT rate for small businesses to help them survive amid rising costs and competition.

