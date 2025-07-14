Councillor Michael Sheehan Pushes for Town Centre Renewal and the Return of Town Councils

New Ross councillor Michael Sheehan is urging national government to prioritise investment and reform in Ireland’s town centres – starting with financial incentives to bring businesses back to the heart of local communities.

Speaking ahead of a motion he’s bringing before Wexford County Council, Cllr. Sheehan said Ireland’s urban cores are “struggling to survive,” with many businesses forced to the outskirts or closing altogether. His motion calls on the government to introduce targeted supports – such as grants, tax breaks, or adjustments to commercial rates – to make doing business in town centres more financially attractive than out-of-town retail parks.

“We need to make the centre of the town the cheapest place to do business,” Sheehan said. “So businesses will stay, open, and even relocate back into the middle of our towns.”

The motion aligns with work already underway at national level, where a Local Government Task Force is exploring ways to strengthen the powers of local councils and improve urban renewal strategies.

Cllr. Sheehan also welcomed recent comments by the Taoiseach supporting the potential return of town councils – which were abolished in 2014 under reforms introduced by then-Minister Brendan Howlin.

“The abolition of town councils was one of the biggest mistakes made. They were effective, focused, and a great entry point into politics for younger people and those from diverse backgrounds,” said Sheehan.

As chair of the New Ross Town Team, Sheehan has been at the forefront of local regeneration efforts. New Ross was among the first 26 towns in Ireland selected under a major town centre renewal scheme launched by then-Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

“The town centre team has effectively taken over many of the responsibilities town councils once had,” said Sheehan. “So, to hear the Taoiseach acknowledge the value of town councils is a big move – and one I fully support.”

