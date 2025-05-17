Councillor Murphy Calls for Action on Long-Delayed Flood Defences in Bunclody

An Enniscorthy Councillor has been seeking updates from Wexford County Council, regarding long promised flood works in the town of Bunclody.

Areas such as Ryland Road and the nearby townland of Clohamon are prone to flooding when the River Slaney bursts its banks, following heavy rainfall.

A CFRAM Report, which is a study of the supports that would be needed in order to prevent the town from future flooding, has already been completed.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Barbara-Anne Murphy questioned the local authority as to the status of the flood works at a recent sitting of Wexford County Council:

“I was trying to remind them [Wexford County Council] that the report has been done. And now is the time that we could start looking for some of that small funding that’s available for small work in flood defence, which is exactly what Bunclody and Clohamon would need to prevent further flooding along those areas.”

Councillor Murphy continued:

“There are several businesses and family homes around the area that would be very grateful if we could get it done. The basic research has been done and if we could go to the OPW to progress it then we can start to get the work done on Bunclody and have it protected against future flooding, because I think things are only going to get worse in that area.”

