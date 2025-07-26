Councillor Paddy Kavanagh Calls for Earlier Hedge Cutting Season to Improve Road Safety

A Kilmuckridge Councillor put down a motion to Wexford County Council recently, to propose changing the hedge cutting season from the start of September, to the start of August.

Councillor Paddy Kavanagh is making the call, as he believes that the foliage is a lot heavier in August, and therefore it’s more dangerous for road users to avoid, having to move in from the side of the road.

The Independent councillor says the problem is particularly evident on Wexford’s minor roads, and that the change wouldn’t have a negative impact on wildlife:

“It’s very dangerous, especially on back roads and lesser roads in the month of August, September when the roads are growing with weeds and everything else on the side of it. So I think just to facilitate everybody, people that are doing the cutting, landowners, and people that are driving cars and lorries that are tearing the sides out of them and breaking wing mirrors – it’s a simple thing to bring it back by one month and it’s not going to affect the wildlife by any significant amount. In actual fact, birds wouldn’t be stupid enough to build on the side of the road in the first place.”

