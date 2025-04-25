Councillor Pushes for HAP Uplift and Tenant Support Reforms

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Aoife Rose O’Brien is calling out new changes to the Tenant in Situ scheme, warning they could leave many families without a roof over their heads. The updated 2025 rules now require tenants to have been receiving housing support for at least two years to qualify—something Aoife says is cutting out a huge number of people who urgently need help.

“We’re hearing from families who got rejection letters just days before their eviction notices kicked in,” she said. “They don’t qualify for social housing, they can’t get a mortgage, and now they’re being refused this scheme too. It’s terrifying.”

The councillor also raised concerns that essential supports like Homeless HAP—a payment designed to help people stay in rental homes—and emergency accommodation aren’t being offered to those who no longer qualify under the revised rules.

She’s now urging the government to scrap the two-year requirement and restore access to key supports that were previously available, like refurbishment grants.

On top of that, she’s pushing for a discretionary HAP uplift—something already available in Dublin, where up to 50% of rent can be covered for those at risk of homelessness. Aoife’s motion for this change passed in her council, and a request has been sent to the Housing Minister, though there’s been no response yet.

“This uplift could be a lifeline,” she said. “It means people could stay in private rentals instead of ending up in emergency accommodation. But we need action—fast.”

