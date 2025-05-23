Councillor Raises Alarm Over Delays in Council Heat Pump Scheme

Enniscorthy-based Councillor Jackser Owens has voiced strong concerns over delays in the rollout of the air-to-water heat pump system for local authority homes, warning that residents may now have to wait until 2026 for promised upgrades.

The renewable energy heating system, designed to replace traditional fireplaces and improve energy efficiency in council homes, had been expected by many residents earlier this year.

“A lot of people had been surveyed and were expecting to get air-to-water in January or February,” Cllr. Owens explained. “Now we’re being told there’s no more funding. That means anyone not done in 2025 will have to wait until 2026—unless new funding comes through.”

The issue was raised by Cllr. Owens at the district council meeting earlier this week, where he questioned whether residents had been properly informed of the funding gap.

According to the councillor officials did not provide a clear answer.

He said he has since spoken to Minister for Housing James Browne and urged him to secure the necessary funds.

“James said he would look into this and I have confidence he’ll do what he can to get the funding needed,” Owens added.

The air-to-water system is part of a broader effort to modernise heating in social housing while improving energy efficiency and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Cllr. Owens is calling for greater transparency and immediate action to ensure residents aren’t left in the cold.

