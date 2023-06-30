News

Councillor running for Chair to donate allowance to local Wexford charities if successful 

AuthorNews Desk

Photo Credit: Jim Codd Twitter

It’s a big day for the Rosslare District today as they are set to pick their new Cathaoirleach.

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd, is hopeful that he will get his chance to hold the position as the other four councillors in the district have had their turn already.

If Counceillor Codd is successful, he told South East Radio that he will be donating his allowance  to Saint Vincent De Paul and Wexford People Helping People.

He went on to say: “I didn’t get into politics for perks or junkets or anything of that nature”.

The Annual General Meeting will take place later and the new Chair will then be announced.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave