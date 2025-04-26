Councillor Sheehan Calls for Return of Ancillary Grant to Support Small Rural Schools

A New Ross Councillor is calling on the Minister for Education Helen McEntee to reintroduce an an additional funding mechanism for small, rural schools.

Councillor Michael Sheehan is making the plea, as in his view, the capitation grant which is based on the number of pupils enrolled, is not a fair means by which to apportion funding.

The Independent member of the New Ross district says that money should be distributed to schools based on the physical size and condition of the school.

He’s been explaining his rationale, to South East Radio News:

“Well, in times gone by, the Department of Education would have funding available based on the numbers of students, but also based on the physical size of the school. Over time, the second grant has diminished and dwindled away. So what we’re saying, and my Council colleagues unanimously backed me on this, is that we want the reintroduction of what was the Ancillary Grant, to make sure that schools, particularly those in the rural communities, would have enough money for heating and for lighting and for stuff in the budget that they would need, above and beyond the student numbers.”

