Country and Irish DJ Tony Kehoe reunites with legendary performer Richie Kavanagh

South East Radio’s Country and Irish DJ Tony Kehoe has said that he was “overjoyed” to meet Carlow performer Richie Kavanagh in his home in Drumphea earlier this week.

The jock says it’s the first time that the two have met in a couple of years, but he says that Richie is “still as sharp, quick-witted and humorous as ever”.

Tony Kehoe is credited as being the first radio presenter in the country to play Kavanagh’s number one hit “Aon Focail Eile” back in 1996, which caught the attention of the late national broadcaster Gerry Ryan, who was the first to subsequently play the song on national airwaves.

Next year, the song will celebrate its 30th anniversary. In 2016, to celebrate the song’s 20th anniversary, the song was re-recorded for charity, with a host of celebrities and musicians, such as Paul McGrath, Foster and Allen, and Tony Kehoe himself contributing to the record.

Speaking of the encounter, Kehoe said “It was great to reunite with my good friend Richie. We could have spoken all night about the old stories and memories. I look forward to seeing him again soon, and that’s the truth.”

Related