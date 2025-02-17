County Wexford Chamber’s Political Leaders Summit

County Wexford Chamber will host an exclusive Political Leaders Summit today Monday, February 17th at 6pm in the National Opera House, bringing together the county’s newly elected Senator, TDs, and an Ireland South MEP.

The special event will feature a panel discussion with Senator Cathal Byrne, Brian Brennan TD, Malcolm Byrne TD, George Lawlor TD, Johnny Mythen TD, Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin TD, and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú MEP.

With Ivan Yates serving as MC, the evening promises to deliver a lively conversation on the priorities that will shape the future of County Wexford. The panel will offer valuable updates on their work and share their vision for the region. This event is a great opportunity for business owners, community leaders, and citizens alike to hear directly from the elected representatives.

Additionally, a moderated Q&A session will provide attendees with a chance to engage with the panel on key issues.

Paula Roche, CEO of County Wexford Chamber, commented, “The Political Leaders Summit serves as a crucial platform for County Wexford Chamber to advocate for the business interests of our community, many of which were outlined in our General Election Manifesto last year. It offers a unique chance to engage with our elected representatives, address important issues, and work together to build a brighter future for the county.”