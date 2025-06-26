Deputy Ó Súilleabháin Warns of Weakened Rent Protections for Wexford and Wicklow Tenants

Deputy Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has raised serious concerns about the future of rent protections for tenants in Wexford and Wicklow, warning that government plans may leave renters more exposed to rising costs.

Speaking to South East Radio News, he welcomed the expansion of Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs), however, he criticised what he described as a “give with one hand, take with the other” approach, saying the RPZ framework is being steadily dismantled.

Ó Súilleabháin highlighted that average rents in Wicklow now exceed €2,000 per month, with North Wexford averaging €1,600, making affordability a growing issue. He noted that students from these areas will be especially vulnerable, particularly when returning to city rentals in autumn after summer breaks, facing potentially much higher rents.

He also pointed to new government policies excluding new-build properties from RPZ rules, allowing landlords to charge full market rates with rent reviews tied to inflation. The deputy warned this could drive up market rents further, with knock-on effects across the sector—disproportionately impacting young and lower-income renters.

A recent report published on 23 June shows house asking prices across Ireland are now 40% higher than in 2020, further intensifying pressure on renters.

