County Wexford urged to take proactive steps to stay healthy this winter

Broadcaster and writer Mary Kennedy has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Ireland to launch a new public awareness campaign highlighting the signs, symptoms and risk factors of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for adults over the age of 65. The ‘RSV and Me’ campaign encourages over 65s to stay active, healthy and to get winter ready by learning more about RSV.

“Like so many others, I wasn’t aware of the risks posed by RSV. It doesn’t just affect infants, but older adults too. Learning more about RSV has allowed me to take action and plan ahead for the winter season. Taking proactive steps to maintain my health means I can stay healthy and active doing the activities I love and spending time with my family. If you experience symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and a runny nose, please talk to your GP – it could be RSV. Don’t let RSV interrupt your plans or hold you back from living life to the fullest.”

RSV is a common, contagious respiratory virus that can affect people of any age, however those over 65, infants and older people with underlying conditions are at a greater risk of more severe consequences.[1] When an adult gets RSV, they typically have mild cold-like symptoms, but some may develop pneumonia. Adults who get very sick from RSV may need to be hospitalized.2

RSV spreads easily in coughs and sneezes but people can reduce the chances of catching or spreading RSV by covering their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze, avoiding touching their face, nose or mouth and washing their hands regularly.1 RSV can be prevented by vaccination3, make sure your vaccines or immunisations are up to date and speak to your GP or practise nurse about ways to protect yourself from RSV.

New nationwide research published today assessing public awareness of RSV reveals that 48% of those aged 65 and over have little to no knowledge of RSV and its potential risks.4

Speaking about the low awareness of RSV risk for over 65s, Prof Patrick Mitchell, Consultant Respiratory Physician at Trinity College Dublin and Tallaght University Hospital, said:

“Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) poses a significant threat to older adults, yet awareness of its impact on this population remains alarmingly low. It is crucial for individuals over 65 or adults with underlying health conditions such as COPD, asthma or heart failure to speak to their GP or healthcare professional about RSV and its potential consequences. The strain that RSV places on our healthcare system is often underestimated and not appreciated, highlighting the need for increased awareness and proactive measures.”

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Eavan Daly, Director of Medical Affairs at GSK Ireland said,

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Ireland is well informed and aware of RSV, particularly those who are over 65s and adults with underlying health conditions. I’d urge people to visit rsvandme.ie as this important awareness campaign enables us to reach those at increased risk of RSV and help to reduce the RSV burden in Ireland.”

