Courtown Meals on Wheels Faces Critical Funding Shortfall

Courtown Meals on Wheels a service that has become a lifeline for elderly and vulnerable residents in the area is facing a serious funding shortfall after cuts by the HSE threatened to end its operations.

The service which provides meals and crucial well-being checks four times a week was on the brink of closure due to the funding cuts when local North Wexford TDs Brian Brennan and Fionntan O’Suilleabháin intervened. Thanks to their efforts, along with private donations, the service has been saved until the end of the year – though the long-term situation remains precarious.

Colin Webb, spokesperson for the service explained that the funding cut which specifically targeted the Courtown route placed the future of the service in jeopardy. Without this service vulnerable individuals would not only miss meals but also be at risk of isolation and neglect. He told of a recent incident where a volunteer discovered an elderly woman who had fallen and was lying injured for hours—an example of the life-saving work Meals on Wheels volunteers do beyond simply delivering food.

Webb expressed frustration over the lack of clarity from the HSE, which has yet to reverse the cuts despite the ongoing lobbying efforts. While the service has been saved temporarily, Webb stressed that funding uncertainty will return in the new year, with the risk of the service being cut again unless further action is taken.

He urged the community to continue supporting the service and called on the HSE to reconsider its decision, warning that any future cuts would have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable members of the community.

