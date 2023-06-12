Courtown RNLI rescues three people after speedboat takes on water off Courtown Beach

RNLI rescued three people yesterday afternoon (Sunday 11 June) after their speedboat started taking on water off Courtown Beach.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at approximately 3.41pm and it was launched shortly after at 3.50pm with helm Peter Browne and crew members Rob Ireton and Cathal Kinsella onboard. They arrived on scene at 3.55pm and observed that the speedboat had made its way onto the beach.

The conditions were favourable at the time with partial cloud and a south easterly wind.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made for crew member Cathal Kinsella to swim ashore with a tow rope. He assisted the speedboat crew to secure the tow line and he then stayed onboard the speedboat as it was towed into the harbour by the lifeboat. Great care and skill were required towing the boat into the harbour as it was a busy day in Courtown with small craft and jet skis using the harbour.

The lifeboat then returned to the station where there was plenty of shore crew to assist with washing the boat and leaving it ready for the next call out.

Speaking following the call out, Billy Byrne, Courtown RNLI Deputy Launching Authority said: ‘We were delighted to help and wish the three onboard the speedboat well. We would commend them for all wearing the appropriate lifejackets, that is always the right thing to do.

‘We would encourage all boat owners to maintain their craft and always have a means of calling for help. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.