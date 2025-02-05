Courtown RNLI respond to a “false alarm”

Courtown RNLI respond to false alarm with good intent (Friday 31 January) following reports of person thought to be in difficulty.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 3:22pm by the Irish Coast Guard following a report that a man was in distress on Ardamine beach south of Courtown Harbour.

The lifeboat launched shortly after at 3:40pm with helm Brian McEvoy and crew members Conor Berney and Hazel Woods onboard. The crew arrived on scene shortly before 3:50pm.

The weather conditions were favourable at the time with a slight south easterly wind and calm seas.

Once the lifeboat was on scene, the crew conducted a search of the area. There were no initial sightings of the missing person. The lifeboat searched the coastline north and south of the reported sighting, there was no sign of anybody in distress. The lifeboat were in radio contact with the local Coast Guard who were also at the scene, and after 30 minutes Rosslare Coast Guard advised Courtown lifeboat to return to station.

Speaking following the call out, Jim Murphy, Courtown RNLI Station Manager said: We were delighted to get such a quick response from our volunteer crew on a Friday afternoon when most of them are working. Luckily this call out didn’t find anyone in difficulty however should you see someone in trouble, or have any concerns for your own safety or that of someone else, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard

