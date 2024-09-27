Covid warning at Wexford General Hospital

There has been an increase in cases of Covid-19 at Wexford General Hospital.

In a statement from an Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson this afternoon they have the following advice for visitors:

Wexford General Hospital wishes to advise the public that there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital.

Whilst the hospital is not closed to visiting, we would request that visiting is kept to a minimum. Visitors may be requested to wear masks in certain areas.

Thank you in advance for your co-operation.

Related