Covid warning at Wexford General Hospital

There has been an increase in cases of Covid-19 at Wexford General Hospital.
In a statement from an Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson this afternoon they have the following advice for visitors:
Wexford General Hospital wishes to advise the public that there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital.
 
Whilst the hospital is not closed to visiting, we would request that visiting is kept to a minimum. Visitors may be requested to wear masks in certain areas.
 
Thank you in advance for your co-operation.
