Crime in Co. Wexford was up 9.2% last year on 2019 levels

Last year crime in Co. Wexford was up 9.2 percent since 2019. An Irish Independent analysis found last year was the worst year for crime in the past 5 years for Wexford with 5 year peaks recorded at stations in Enniscorthy , Wexford and Gorey.

New Ross Garda station saw a 23.4 percent increase with the number of offenses going from 431 in 2019 to 532 in 2022. This is the 4th highest increase in the country for larger stations.

Cities outside of the capital have seen the highest spike in crime rates. Cork, Limerick and Waterford have risen considerably since before the pandemic.Crime was up 12.4 per cent at Anglesea Garda Station in Cork, 4.4 per cent at Henry Street in Limerick and 4.3 per cent at Ballybricken in Waterford.

Nationally, the most dramatic increase nationally was at Moate Garda Station in Westmeath, which saw crime increase by 125 per cent. Crime rates have decreased across 257 stations, including Salthill in Galway, Kinsale in Cork, Finglas in Dublin and Bray in Wicklow.