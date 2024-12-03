‘Critical Incident Management Plan’ implemented following horrific death of 8 year old Malikika

A school in Wexford has implemented a ‘Critical Incident Management Plan’ to offer support following the violent death of one of its students.

8-year-old Malikika Al Katib died yesterday morning after suffering stab wounds in an assault at her home in New Ross on Sunday night.

In a statement received New Ross Educate Together National School says it’s a terrible tragedy for the family, the school and the community. It’s deeply saddened by the little girl’s death and its sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends. The school has implemented a Critical Incident Management Plan.

The National Educational Psychological Service is supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students to deal with the situation, and the school is sharing information with parents about all available supports.

Local councillor, John Dwyer, says the community is in deep shock.

Related