Crossabeg Native Honoured with Prestigious UCD Award

Gillian McDonald, originally from Crossabeg and a former student of Loreto Secondary School, Wexford Town, has been honoured with a prestigious UCD Award. Gillian, who currently works as a Radiographer at Tallaght University Hospital, has just graduated from University College Dublin with a Master’s degree in Radiography.

At a recent awards ceremony, Gillian was presented with the prestigious MDI Ultrasound Award (MSc Ultrasound), recognising her as the top-performing student in the programme based on overall GPA.

Her success reflects not only academic excellence but also her dedication to advancing in her field and providing the highest standard of patient care.

