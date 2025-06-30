Crosstown Resident Calls for Action on Funeral Traffic Chaos

Jimmy Walsh, a Crosstown resident and local taxi driver, has called on Wexford County Council and Gardaí to address recurring traffic problems during large funerals in the area.

Mr. Walsh described an incident where access to his home was blocked due to parked vehicles and locked cemetery gates, leaving his son and sister distressed.

He argues that the lack of a coordinated traffic plan poses a serious safety risk and has labeled the locked gates as discriminatory.

Calling for a permanent one-way system and earlier gate access, Walsh says the issue has gone unresolved for over a year and is now affecting daily life in the neighbourhood.

He is urging authorities to implement better controls and ensure the local community is not left stranded in future events.

