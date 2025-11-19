CSO figures show how many Ukrainians are in Co Wexford

New CSO figures show 83,594 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine as of 3rd of November 2025.

In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, the CSO created an Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland series of releases to provide insights into Ireland’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This release, the seventeenth in the series, includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection (DSP); as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education; and enrolments in further education and training based on data provided by SOLAS. Also included is an experimental measure of arrivals from Ukraine that were still administratively active after 31 August 2025, incorporating PAYE Modernisation (PMOD), DSP, SOLAS, and Pobal data. Furthermore, information on barriers to work, previous and current employment, and education level is included in the release.

Commenting on the release, Dylan Morrissey, Statistician, said: “As of 03 November 2025, 83,594, or 70% of the 119,043 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BoTPs) from Ukraine had recent activity in administrative data after 31 August 2025, based on data currently available to the CSO.

Of the 83,594 individuals, women and men aged 20 years and over, made up 45% and 27% of arrivals respectively, while 28% were people aged under 20 years.

In October 2025, 28,198 BoTPs had earnings from employment, where their mean weekly earnings were €526. The most common sector of employment was in Wholesale, Transport & Accommodation at 42%.

More than half of the 52,357 BoTPs who attended an Intreo employment support event noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment. Of the 12,203 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses with Solas on 01 November 2025, 8,072 were enrolled in further education English language courses.

In County Wexford, recent figures highlight key settlement patterns: Wexford town hosts 811 arrivals, New Ross 747, Enniscorthy 743, Rosslare 553, Gorey 532, and Kilmuckridge 241.

Officials say the latest updates will guide supports in housing, education, and community services as winter approaches.

