Cultural Companions Relaunch at County Hall

Cultural Companions Relaunch Event 5th December 2024 at 6pm at County Hall Carricklawn Wexford.
Are you interested in going to Arts and Cultural events in Wexford but don’t have anyone to go with? We are here!
Join us for entertainment and refreshments to relaunch this open and welcoming community for anyone who would like to attend Arts and Cultural Events together.We will be joined by the wonderful Session Sisters, poet and storyteller Stephen James Smith, performer Hannah Scully and artist Mayumi Nakabayashi and more for the evenings celebrations.
When: 5th December 2024
Time: 6pm
Where: County Hall, Carricklawn, Wexford