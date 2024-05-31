Curracloe and Rosslare beaches to see new beach stroller pilot programme this weekend

A new beach stroller service will be operating in Curracloe and Rosslare Strand from 1st June, 2024.

The new initiative is being led by the Access Section and is a pilot programme that is intended to make our beaches more accessible to people with mobility issues. The beach stroller is a mobility aid equipped with wheels designed for the sand and can be easily converted into a seat if the user wants to take a break and enjoy the view.

Launching the programme, Mayor of Wexford Borough District, Cllr. John Hegarty said:” I am delighted to launch the first Beach strollers in County Wexford. It is widely accepted that here in Wexford we have some of the best beaches in Ireland and these beach strollers will improve access to these wonderful beaches for people with mobility issues. I hope that this initiative will be a huge success and progress to include more beaches all over County Wexford into the future”

Elizabeth Hore, Director of Services, welcomed the new initiative, saying “the beach strollers are just the latest project that underpins Wexford County Council’s dedication to accessibility. The beaches of Wexford are some of our most impressive natural landscapes, with people coming from far and wide to enjoy them. As the first County to introduce beach wheelchairs, we hope the beach strollers will be a great complement to the existing service and that access to our beaches is inclusive with access for all.”

Wexford County Council was the first in Ireland to introduce beach wheelchairs, which now operate annually at Ballinesker, Ballymoney, Carne, Curracloe, Duncannon, Kilmore Quay, Morriscastle and Rosslare Strand. It is hoped that the beach strollers will build on our existing service to ensure the beaches of Wexford remain accessible and open to as many as possible.

The beach strollers and beach wheelchairs will be available free of charge from June 1st until the end of August. Full details can be found at: www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment-and-climate-change/beaches

