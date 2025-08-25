Curracloe Rated ‘Clean’ While Kilmore Quay Falls Short in Latest Coastal Survey

Curracloe Beach has once again impressed in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) coastal survey, earning a top “clean” rating for 2025.

In contrast, Kilmore Quay was rated “moderately littered,” with visible waste reported near popular food spots.

Carried out by An Taisce, the survey reviewed 33 coastal areas across Ireland during June and July. Curracloe was praised for its tidy boardwalk, well-maintained bins, clear signage, and ongoing efforts such as the Dune Restoration Project, all contributing to its high score — even with construction works underway.

Kilmore Quay, however, was let down by a lack of litter bins outside cafes and ice-cream shops, resulting in noticeable litter like coffee cups, sweet wrappers, and cigarette butts. Litter was also found among rocks and on the water, despite well-kept picnic areas and a functioning recycling point.

This year’s report is the most positive IBAL has seen in eight years, with more than half of the surveyed areas rated clean.

Locals are encouraged to take part in the Big Beach Clean, running from September 19th to 21st, to help keep Wexford’s beaches in top shape.

