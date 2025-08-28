Curracloe Water Sports Facility opens

Today saw the opening of the new €1.4 million Curracloe Water Sports Facility in County Wexford. Officially launched today by Minister Peter Burke, the facility was developed in partnership with Wexford County Council and is the first of 19 water sports hubs to open across 13 counties under Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth investment scheme.

Designed to enhance the visitor experience and extend the tourism season, the Curracloe facility offers year-round access to high-quality amenities including hot showers, changing rooms, toilets, secure locker storage, and external showers.

Accessibility and sustainability are central to the project, with features such as full wheelchair access, solar heating panels, and a Changing Places facility.

Related