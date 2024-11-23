Cushinstown Euromillions Player wins €500,000 in Friday’s draw

One lucky Cushinstown punter is half a million euros better-off today (Saturday) following last night’s Euromillions Lottery draw.

The player, who won the top prize in the Euromillions Plus draw, purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Centra in Carnagh, Cushinstown.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were 7, 27, 35, 38 and 45.

The win was part of an exciting weekend for Irish lottery players, which also saw two others from Dublin and Kerry each win €1 million in a special EuroMillions raffle.

Additionally, a Kildare player won €1 million in Friday’s Daily Million draw.

