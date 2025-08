A cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries earlier today (Saturday), following a fall from his bike on a busy Wexford thoroughfare.

The incident occurred between 10 and 11am, on Wexford’s R730, near the entrance to the National Heritage Park.

The road was closed for a time, as emergency services gave medical assistance to the male, who is thought to have received a cut to his head as a result of the fall.

No other road users were involved in the incident.

