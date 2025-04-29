Cynthia Ní Mhurchú Slams Irish Rail for “Lacklustre” Punctuality and Poor Accessibility

MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has publicly criticized Irish Rail, citing “a lacklustre approach” to both timekeeping and accessibility across its intercity train services—particularly the Wexford to Dublin route.

Speaking on Morning Mix, the MEP referenced figures obtained via Freedom of Information that show severe punctuality issues. In December 2024, the early morning Wexford-Dublin train was late on 13 of 15 trips, with only two trains arriving exactly on time. “Irish Rail’s own metrics are far too lenient,” she said, noting their standard allows trains to be up to 10 minutes late and still be classified as punctual. “In Switzerland, it’s three minutes. We should be aiming higher.”

Beyond punctuality, Ní Mhurchú raised urgent concerns about accessibility for those with reduced mobility. “There are countless stories of people arriving at stations only to find no ramp available, or needing to give 24 hours’ notice just to travel,” she said. This lack of spontaneity has real-world consequences, from missing medical appointments to being unable to attend a loved one’s funeral.

She also highlighted inconsistencies in basic services on trains, including unreliable seat reservations and the lack of onboard catering on most intercity routes. “If you can’t even get a cup of tea on a journey over an hour long, that’s simply not acceptable,” she said, adding that catering currently exists only on the Cork-Dublin line and that a nationwide tender process has dragged on with no clear results.

Ní Mhurchú is now seeking a formal meeting with Irish Rail to discuss how the service can improve not just in punctuality, but in delivering a more inclusive, dependable travel experience.

