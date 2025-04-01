Cystic Fibrosis Ireland calls on Wexford people’s support on 65 Roses Day- Friday, 11th April

People in Wexford are being urged to help Cystic Fibrosis Ireland meet its fundraising target of €300,000 on 65 Roses Day, taking place this year on Friday, 11th April. Volunteers across the country will be selling purple roses to support CFI, in Dunnes Stores branches, shopping centres and other participating outlets, including:

Dunnes Stores, Enniscorthy

Dunnes Stores, Gorey

Dunnes Store, Redmond Sq., Wexford

Gorey Shopping Centre, Gorey

Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. With 33 new cases of CF diagnosed in Ireland each year, Ireland has the highest incidence and some of the most severe types of CF in the world. Due to recent advancements in treatment and care, now more than 1,400 people are living with CF and the number is increasing.

However, a recent survey conducted by CFI has shown that despite these recent advancements, significant challenges from accessing medication to obtaining financial products such as insurance, still exist for people living with the condition in Ireland.

The much-needed funds raised on 65 Roses Day will help provide supports to answer these challenges including services such as financial assistance and grants, a listening service, and advocacy efforts to empower and support people living with CF and their families. Funds raised will also allow CFI to invest in CF related research, specialist CF clinical teams and services to improve care for those living with CF and ultimately find a cure.

Encouraging people in Wexford go out and support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on 65 Roses Day this year is Claire Merrigan from Gorey.

“My son Mason has Cystic Fibrosis which brings with it challenges that I don’t think people always know about. As well as CF, Mason also has to manage CF related diabetes which is a daily challenge. He is also just finishing primary school and there are considerations there too, so it’s reassuring to know that CFI are on hand to give advice and support on all things CF related from transitioning to secondary school to making sure he is as healthy as he can be.

“I’m asking everyone in the county, to dig deep and give generously on 65 Roses Day to help CFI continue to provide supports to all the families impacted by CF in Ireland.”

The name of the annual fundraising campaign, 65 Roses Day, stems from how young children often pronounce “Cystic Fibrosis” and its objective is to raise vital funds for CF services and supports throughout Ireland. People in Wexford can get involved this 65 Roses Day by donating online at 65roses.ie or purchasing a purple rose in Dunnes Stores and other participating outlets throughout the country.

