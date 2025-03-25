Darkness into Light campaign launched

Pieta House and Electric Ireland have officially launched this year’s Darkness Into Light campaign.

This year’s event will take place in Bunclody, Courtown, Enniscorthy, New Ross, Rosslare and Wexford town.

In Bunclody the Starting Point is Newtownbarry, Co Wexford Y21 P2C0. In Courtown things will kick off from The Square Courtown harbour. In Enniscorthy the starting point is the RAPPAREES STARLIGHTS G.A.A. CLUB, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Wexford Y21 F2W8. New Ross will be Apex Sport Health & Leisure The Apex Bosheen New Ross Co Wexford Y34 X045. Rosslare’s Starting Point is Bearlough, wexford, Y35CC9N and Wexford town will be from St Josephs Club Community Centre, New line Road, Wexford Y35 A66C. All will start at 4:15am.

The fundraiser is expected to bring tens of thousands people together for sunrise walks across the world on the 10th of May.

It’s the charity’s biggest event of the year, raising money for mental health and suicide prevention services.

Related