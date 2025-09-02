Date set for Presidential Election

The Presidential election will be held on the 24th of October.

The date was confirmed in Government circles this afternoon, as Fine Gael decided on its candidate, which was revealed to be Heather Humphreys. The former cabinet minister secured overwhelming backing of the party’s TDs, Senators and MEPs to contest election. Her name will now go forward for ratification at a Fine Gael event to take place on Saturday, September 13th – which will also mark the official campaign launch.

Wexford TD and Minister for Housing James Browne briefed Coalition leaders on the planned date on earlier this afternoon. Cabinet is set to approve the date tomorrow.

