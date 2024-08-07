Day 4 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann sees plenty of Wexford involvement

It’s Day 4 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford, as patrons from across Ireland and around the world continue to travel to the South East.

It’s the first time that the feast of traditional music and culture has been held in Wexford town and so far all reports suggest that it’s a major success.

There’s a lot of Wexford interest in today’s proceedings on the main Gig Rig – some of which includes the Gorey/Ballygarrett Comhaltas group, the Ferns Mummers, the Tara Dance Academy, the Wexford Harp Ensemble, the Wexford Half Set Project, Wexford MHA, the Wexford School of Ballet, and the Fr Murphy’s Comhaltas group.

Sergeant Niall Maher has this advice for people travelling to the Fleadh:

“It’s always important when you have large crowds that people adhere to the guidelines and cooperate, understanding that direction is given by the Gardaí, the Council, and especially the volunteers who have given their time. The directions are there to make everyone safe, keep people happy, and ensure that everyone can enjoy the week. I am very confident that the vast majority of people have been engaged and positive, and the feedback we’re getting is great. So, I think it’s going to be a great week.”

The full lineup of today’s events on the main Gig Rig can be found below:

12:00 S. O’Sullivan School of Dance

12:40 Reelig, Music Gen, Carlow

13:20 Gorey/ Ballygarrett CCÉ

14:00 Ferns Mummers

14:30 Tara Dance Academy

15:10 Break for Crew/ Volunteers

15:40 Wexford Harp Ensemble

16:20 Liam Lynch and Friends

17:00 Wexford Half Set Project

17:40 Settle The Scór

18:20 Wexford MHA

18:40 Wexford School of Ballet

18:50 Break for Crew/ Volunteers

19:20 Fr Murphy’s CCÉ

20:00 Tradify

20:40 Dúchais

21:20 Flúirse

22:00 Oisín Mac Cinnide

Related