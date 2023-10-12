Dealers see farmers as ‘ATM machines’

Cocaine use has become more common amongst farmers and drug dealers see them as ‘ATM machines’, that’s according to new research.

It was revealed recently by The Cornmarket Project in Wexford that the drug is now the most common drug that people seek treatment for.

The drug problems have led to family farms in Co Wexford being put at risk by drugs debts racked up by young farmers.

Margaret Hawkins, health Correspondent with Irish Country Living who carried out the investigation explained that young people are using social media to access drugs:

“They know who they can go to, who they can contact. Its accessible 24/7. When they owe money then you have someone coming to your yard or coming to your house.”

Local Councillor Jim Codd who has been vocal about the issues in Wexford surrounding drug use told South East Radio News that the prevalence of cocaine in rural Wexford has skyrocketed.

“I have been told of a number of people where the drug dealers and gangs have to come to collect looking for deeds of properties or for properties to be sold, they are not foolish, they go to where they can access money.”

