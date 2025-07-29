Defiant and United Wexford Rallies After ‘Punch in the Stomach’ Laneway Vandalism

Wexford County Councillor Catherine ‘Biddy Walsh’ has issued a strong message of defiance and solidarity following the vandalism of artwork in Fettitt’s Lane and Roman Lane, part of Wexford’s creative laneway project.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Cllr Walsh described the incident — which included the defacement of a mural painted by a young child — as “a punch in the stomach” for the town and its volunteers.

The artwork, curated by groups such as Wexford Tidy Towns and supported by local businesses, was seen as a symbol of pride and progress in Wexford’s urban revitalisation efforts.

Cllr. Walsh expressed heartfelt support for volunteer Philomena Murphy (Chair of Wexford Tidy Towns) who was visibly emotional in a video shared widely on social media.

“Phil puts her heart and soul into everything that is positive in this town,” she said. “To see her so deflated was devastating — but we will rise up. We will not let people ruin what we are building.”

Calling the graffiti “not mindless but intentional,” Cllr. Walsh emphasised that those responsible are part of a “very small minority,” and that the wider Wexford community stands united in response.

“We are not going to be afraid anymore. People are sick of this, and they’re going to come out fighting with us,” she said.

In addition to condemning the incident, Cllr Walsh highlighted how the vandalism shines a light on broader issues of anti-social behaviour in some of the town’s laneways.

“There are areas now where people feel afraid to walk, and that’s not acceptable in a progressive Wexford,” she added.

The Labour Councillor also issued an open invitation to those who claim to see graffiti as a form of art:

“If they believe they have something creative to offer, we can facilitate that. There’s no need to work in the shadows — we can work together in the open.”

The Councillor praised ongoing efforts by the Tidy Towns team, local volunteers, and business owners like those at Westgate Design who help maintain and beautify these public spaces. She also acknowledged Wexford County Council staff, including District Manager Anthony Bailey, for their dedication and cooperation.

Despite the setback, the community spirit remains unshaken. With the Fleadh Cheoil just around the corner and the town preparing to welcome hundreds of thousands, Cllr. Walsh encouraged the public to focus on the positive momentum and ongoing transformation of Wexford Town.

“This is a town full of volunteers, full of music, full of art,” she said. “A little glitch like this will not stop us.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station at 053 916 5200.

