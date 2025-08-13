Demolition Begins As Controversial Development Commences In The Faythe

Demolition has begun in The Faythe as the controversial housing development commences

Residents in the area have been opposing the development as they believe it threatens their historic neighborhood, green spaces, and public safety.

There were over 90 objections to the development amid various concerns – including the demolition of historic homes

However, the developers say that once the project is complete it will provide 17 new homes, amid a severe housing shortage.

The controversy dates back more than two years, when plans to demolish several historic houses and remove community green space were first submitted. Despite the objections, including concerns about heritage, safety and infrastructure, the development was granted approval.

The Faythe is one of Wexford’s oldest streets, with strong historical ties stretching back centuries. The area is home to some of the town’s oldest buildings, one of which is over 300 years old.

Beyond the historical aspect, residents are worried about the practical implications of development. Promised parking spaces for elderly residents were never fully delivered in the first phase of construction, and only a fraction of the agreed allocation was provided. Meanwhile, traffic congestion remains a growing issue, especially given the proximity of a local primary school that lacks a safe drop-off zone. Concerns about child safety and poor pedestrian infrastructure continue to rise.

Residents were particularly alarmed at the loss of valued green spaces. These areas, once regularly used by children and dog walkers, are slowly being replaced by new builds.

Bawn Developments, the developer previously sent this statement to South East Radio News:

“Bawn Developments Ltd were approached by local representatives Mayor Catherine Walsh and Councillor Tom Ford to engage with them regarding the development in The Faythe which took place in our offices on March 28th 2025 and were well briefed by us about the current situation in The Faythe. We understand the Councillors conveyed our position to the local residents.

We have full planning permission from Wexford County Council and we also have full planning permission from An Bord Pleanála and the development in the Faythe is going ahead.

When this development is completed next year Bawn Developments Ltd will have provided, in a serious housing crisis, 17 homes for the local community”

