Denise Doyle from Ballynagee, Co. Wexford, has been named the 2025 Wexford Lidl Family Carer of the Year.

The award recognises the dedication, compassion, and resilience of family carers who provide essential support to loved ones every day. Denise cares for her 11-year-old daughter Leah, who is non-verbal, uses a wheelchair, and has complex medical needs requiring numerous surgeries and hospital stays.

Through every challenge, Denise has been by Leah’s side, often spending sleepless nights comforting her and driving long distances to ensure her wellbeing. Alongside caring for Leah, she supports her teenage son Jack and her niece Chloe, who came to live with her following the death of her brother, all while managing her own health.

Her unwavering love, strength, and commitment exemplify the extraordinary role family carers play across Wexford and Ireland.

