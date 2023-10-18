Deputy School Principal urges Wexford Junior Cert Result Students to be ‘sensible’ when celebrating tonight

A record number of Junior Cert students are collecting their results today.

70,727 students sat the exam this year, and are collecting their results in schools at various times throughout the day or online from 4pm.

Deputy Principal of Wexford CBS John Hegarty says that he is pleased with the results today and asks that students are sensible with tonight’s celebrations.

“We are very pleased with our results. They are good lads and they have worked hard for three years for this. Its a milestone in all of their young lives. Lots of them will be celebrating tonight so I would just like them to be sensible and do things properly.”

Related