Deputy Verona Murphy calls out malicious rumours

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy has called out what she says is a malicious untrue rumour being spread about her

Ms Murphy said elected representatives and fellow politicians are spreading untrue rumours about her which are designed to damage and discredit her

According to Ms Murphy “even the mother of a representative is going door to door telling people this rumour as if it were true”

Speaking earlier Deputy Murphy gave a detailed statement on Morning Mix where she said the situation was extremely difficult for her family, her staff & her fellow independent alliance candidates

Listen back to the full statement here:

https://pod.space/morningmix/independent-td-verona-murphy-addresses-the-malicious-rumours

Related