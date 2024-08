Students throughout Wexford are being warned to watch out for accommodation fraud in the build up to the new academic year.

Gardaí say one third of all scams of this nature occur during August to September each year.

Signs of a potential rental scam include a landlord who claims to be out of the country, so can’t meet the renter in person and the request for a deposit payment before a viewing.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan says people need to be more aware of the issue:

