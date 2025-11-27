Dillon’s Londis Fethard-on-Sea Wins Bronze at ShelfLife C-Store Awards

Dillon’s Londis in Fethard-on-Sea has been awarded the Bronze Award for Best Convenience Store in its category at the prestigious ShelfLife C-Store Awards, held at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire. The awards, which celebrate excellence in Ireland’s convenience retail sector, were attended by over 450 industry leaders.

A family-run business since its founding in 1956 by William Dillon, the store is now operated by his son David Dillon, who continues to uphold the family’s commitment to quality service and community involvement. Under the leadership of Store Manager Emily Gleeson, Dillon’s Londis has grown to 3,000 square feet and employs up to 30 staff during the busy summer season.

Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director, congratulated the store on its achievement, praising its dedication to customer service and its strong community ties. This award reflects the Dillon family’s ability to adapt and innovate while staying true to their core values.

