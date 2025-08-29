Back to News

Diocesan Appointments and Retirements in the Diocese of Ferns, September 2025

AuthorLucinda Kelly

Bishop Ger Nash has announced new appointments in the Diocese of Ferns, effective Monday, September 15th, 2025.

Retiring Priests:

  • Msgr Denis Lennon, Co-PP Clonard

  • Fr Jim Finn, Co-PP Crossabeg/Ballymurn

  • Fr Ray Gahan, Co-PP Kilaveney

  • Fr Lar O’Connor, Co-PP Bunclody

  • Fr Paddy Cushen, Co-PP Ferns Bunclody (will remain in Ferns to assist)

New Appointments and Changes:

  • Fr Roger O’Neill becomes Director of Vocations and Youth Ministry and part-time Diocesan Secretary, while pastoral care of Cushinstown/Newbawn will be handled by area priests.

  • Fr Odhrán Furlong moves from hospital chaplaincy to Co-PP in New Ross.

  • Fr Brian Whelan transfers to Ferns Bunclody Kilrush as Co-PP, resident in Ferns.

  • Fr David Murphy returns from Army Chaplaincy to Co-PP in Annacurra, Carnew Kilanerin, resident in Tinahely.

  • Fr John Byrne, Co-PP in Ferns Bunclody Kilrush, will be resident in Bunclody.

  • Fr Eamon Salmon, newly ordained, will serve as chaplain in Wexford General Hospital.

Pastoral Care Notes:

  • Ballymurn/Crossabeg and Clonard parishes will be managed by the relevant pastoral area priests.

  • Moderators for the Ferns Bunclody and New Ross/Cushinstown/Adamstown/Newbawn pastoral areas will be appointed in the coming weeks.

