Diocesan Appointments and Retirements in the Diocese of Ferns, September 2025

Bishop Ger Nash has announced new appointments in the Diocese of Ferns, effective Monday, September 15th, 2025.
Retiring Priests:
-
Msgr Denis Lennon, Co-PP Clonard
-
Fr Jim Finn, Co-PP Crossabeg/Ballymurn
-
Fr Ray Gahan, Co-PP Kilaveney
-
Fr Lar O’Connor, Co-PP Bunclody
-
Fr Paddy Cushen, Co-PP Ferns Bunclody (will remain in Ferns to assist)
New Appointments and Changes:
-
Fr Roger O’Neill becomes Director of Vocations and Youth Ministry and part-time Diocesan Secretary, while pastoral care of Cushinstown/Newbawn will be handled by area priests.
-
Fr Odhrán Furlong moves from hospital chaplaincy to Co-PP in New Ross.
-
Fr Brian Whelan transfers to Ferns Bunclody Kilrush as Co-PP, resident in Ferns.
-
Fr David Murphy returns from Army Chaplaincy to Co-PP in Annacurra, Carnew Kilanerin, resident in Tinahely.
-
Fr John Byrne, Co-PP in Ferns Bunclody Kilrush, will be resident in Bunclody.
-
Fr Eamon Salmon, newly ordained, will serve as chaplain in Wexford General Hospital.
Pastoral Care Notes:
-
Ballymurn/Crossabeg and Clonard parishes will be managed by the relevant pastoral area priests.
-
Moderators for the Ferns Bunclody and New Ross/Cushinstown/Adamstown/Newbawn pastoral areas will be appointed in the coming weeks.