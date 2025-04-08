Disappointment as a half a million euro investment in Kilmore Quay could be lost

€500,000 in funding for a new recreational trail in Kilmore Quay could potentially be lost.

The funding, announced in 2022 through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, was earmarked for a trail with a cycle path, walking loop, footbridge, and car park.

However, objections from some local residents led the case to be referred to An Bord Pleanála.

Due to the time constraints on the funding and the lengthy resolution process for ABP cases, local councillors now expect to lose the money.

The Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare District Councillor Jim Codd has expressed his disappointment to South East Radio News

