Discover, Learn, and Play at Duncannon Beach This Saturday!

Duncannon’s golden sands are set for a fun-filled and educational day this Saturday, July 26th, with a packed programme of activities celebrating our incredible coastline and marine life.

From treasure hunts and seal rescues to beach soccer and sand sculpting, there’s something for everyone at Duncannon Beach — making it the perfect summer day out for families, nature lovers, and beachgoers of all ages.

Get ready to dive into a hands-on coastal adventure with the team from SEA School! Families and small groups will be equipped with treasure hunt kits designed to spark curiosity and observation as you explore the shore.

Participants will sketch, examine, and discover the wonders of the beach — with friendly facilitators on hand to guide your exploration. Back at the lab tables, you’ll have the chance to use microscopes, identify your finds, and share what you’ve uncovered.

📝 Registration is required

You can sign up in advance or on the day here:

🔗 Register Now

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

There will be traffic restrictions in place on the day on the beach and in and out of the Village. There’ll be lots of fields for parking and the Local Link are providing free buses from Ramsgrange to Duncannon. That route is linked to New Ross/Hook area.

There’ll also be the Duncannon Beach Market, arts and crafts and a teddy bears picnic.

