Do Not Swim Notice Issued For Ballyhealy And Rosslare Strand

Wexford County Council has issued “Do Not Swim” notices for Rosslare Strand and Ballyhealy beaches following the detection of elevated levels of bacteria in recent water quality tests.

The advisory, issued in consultation with the HSE, is in line with Bathing Water Quality Regulations and is a precautionary measure to protect public health.

Further water samples have been taken and results are expected by Saturday, August 16th, at which point the situation will be reviewed.

The Council confirms that bathing water quality across the majority of Wexford’s 19 monitored beaches has been mainly excellent throughout the 2025 season.

Visitors are urged to respect the current notices at Rosslare Strand and Ballyhealy, and to check wexfordcoco.ie or beaches.ie for the latest updates.

Related